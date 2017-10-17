Newspaper Lands Easy Scoop: Corvette Crashes Into Its Office

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (AP) -

Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at 6:44 pm |

A New Jersey newspaper has scored an easy scoop.

A Corvette crashed into the newsroom of the Press of Atlantic City newspaper in Pleasantville.

The newspaper reports that the car’s driver fell asleep Tuesday before driving through an intersection, jumping a curb, traveling about 75 feet and then slamming into the newspaper’s office.

No one in the office was hurt. The crash shattered two first-floor windows and knocked over several filing cabinets.

The female driver and a male passenger are being questioned by police.