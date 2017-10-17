Newspaper Lands Easy Scoop: Corvette Crashes Into Its Office

A New Jersey newspaper has scored an easy scoop.
A Corvette crashed into the newsroom of the Press of Atlantic City newspaper in Pleasantville.
The newspaper reports that the car’s driver fell asleep Tuesday before driving through an intersection, jumping a curb, traveling about 75 feet and then slamming into the newspaper’s office.
No one in the office was hurt. The crash shattered two first-floor windows and knocked over several filing cabinets.
The female driver and a male passenger are being questioned by police.