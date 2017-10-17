Israel Authorizes Enlargement of Gaza Fishing Zone

YERUSHALAYIM -

Israel has again expanded the legal fishing zone off the Gaza coast, from six to nine nautical miles, to help the local fishing industry.

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Gen. Yoav Mordechai, in collaboration with Israeli Navy Commander Gen. Eli Sharvit and GOC Southern Command Gen. Eyal Zamir, authorized the enlargement fishing space for the duration of the October-December fishing season.

The IDF said this decision was meant to boost fishing in Gaza, the second most important sector in the coastal enclave, providing food and serving as an economic engine.