Trump to Visit Asia Nov. 3-14, Focus on N. Korea, Alliances

Monday, October 16, 2017 at 9:27 am |

President Donald Trump will travel to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, the Philippines and Hawaii between Nov. 3-14, the White House said on Monday, amid rising tensions over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

President Trump will “call on the international community to join together in maximizing pressure on North Korea,” the White House said in a statement, and will meet family members of Japanese citizens who have been abducted by North Korea.

During his visit, President Trump will emphasize his commitment to U.S. alliances and partnerships, and attend events at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

He will also meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang.