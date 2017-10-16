Regional Briefs – October 16, 2017

Monday, October 16, 2017 at 8:05 pm |

Obama to Campaign for NJ Gubernatorial Hopeful

NEWARK– Ex-President Obama will be in New Jersey Thursday to campaign for Democrat Phil Murphy, who served as his ambassador to Germany, The Associated Press reported. Other politicians who campaigned for the gubernatorial candidate include Joe Biden and John Kerry.

New Espionage Museum To Open in New York City

NEW YORK – A spy museum is coming to midtown Manhattan in December, The Wall Street Journal reported. Spyscape will feature seven main galleries dedicated to aspects of espionage such as deception and cyberwarfare. Standard admission is $39.

Kids, Woman Hurt as Wind Blasts Bounce House

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. – Several children and a 76-year-old woman were injured Sunday when a wind gust sent a bounce house airborne for about 50 feet over a corn maze, The Associated Press reported. The children were inside the bounce house while the woman was standing next to it.

Man Named ‘Diamond’ Rescues Trashed Ring

JERSEY CITY – A Manhattan woman who accidentally threw her diamond engagement ring in the trash was reunited with it, thanks to the efforts of her soon-to-be-husband — Mike Diamond, WCBS reported. Ashlee Palacio cried hysterically at work when told the ring was found.

Home Stalked by ‘The Watcher’ Up for Sale Again

WESTFIELD, N.J. – A house whose owners were scared off the property by a creepy letter writer known as “The Watcher” is up for sale again, NJ.com reported. Derek and Maria Broaddus bought the home in 2014, but they didn’t move in after receiving the first of four letters from the anonymous stalker.

Jury Awards Homeowners $200,000 in Civil Suit

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – A jury awarded $70,000 each to three homeowners who were prosecuted for pointing a fake gun at teenagers who broke into their home, The Associated Press reported. Melanie Shaw, Anthony Florio and Timothy McGuarn sued after their 2012 arrests.