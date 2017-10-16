Kosher Wineries Hit by California Wildfires

NEW YORK -

Monday, October 16, 2017 at 8:05 pm |

Padis Vineyards.

Devastating wildfires, which have destroyed thousands of homes and claimed dozens of lives in northern California, continued to rage this week, preventing many from fully assessing the extent of the damage caused. An area rich in wine production, several vineyards used by kosher vintners have been affected as well as the area’s Jewish population.

Motty Herzog, General Manager of the best-known producer of kosher California wines, Herzog Wine Cellars, said that fires burned on all sides of his company’s vineyards, yet theirs were sparred.

“It’s a complete nes,” he told Hamodia. “There are vineyards on all sides of us that are scorched, and ours just seem to have gone between the flames … the siyatta diShmaya we had is unbelievable.”

Herzog is headquartered some six hours south of the affected area in Oxnard, yet grapes for its highest quality labels come from the Napa and Sonoma regions, accounting for about 20 percent of its products, which were in the midst of the fires.

Of the six vineyards the company owns in the area, three were harvested before the blazes began. Three others were picked this week. While flames steered clear of all Herzog’s fields, Mr. Herzog said that they have yet to evaluate the impact of smoke damage on the grapes that were harvested after the fires broke out.

“We don’t know if we will be able to use them yet, but either way, we had a lot of mazel. When a vineyard burns, it has to be replanted from scratch and it takes years for the fruit to come back,” he said.

The neighboring Napa wineries going up in flames.

Mr. Herzog said that as Napa is widely considered one of the world’s highest quality wine grape regions, the fires would take a heavy toll on the industry as well as on prices, adding that, even though his company’s vineyards were spared, costs would go up, as many of the grapes used are bought from other fields.

Jeff Morgan, co-owner of Covenant Winery, another of the area’s kosher wine producers, said that he had yet to learn the fate of his fields in Sonoma as ongoing fires and rescue efforts had left them inaccessible for the time being.

“That’s the big unknown,” he told Hamodia. “Most of our grapes were picked before the fires, but we can’t get up the mountain to see if those vineyards have now been destroyed.”

Covenant’s production facilities are in Berkeley, some 40 miles from the fires. Even there, he said that smoke clouded the air, making it unpleasant to go outdoors for several days.

Despite the possibility of damage to the vineyards, Mr. Morgan was grateful that he was spared the equipment loss that many whose operations are located in Napa and Sonoma incurred.

“We might take a bit of a financial hit and might have to bring in grapes from other parts of the state next year, but I’m a lot better off than many of my colleagues because my winery structure was not threatened,” he said. “Whatever it is, the wine industry here in Northern California is strong, we will replant and rebuild.”

Hagefen Cellars is the only kosher winery whose vineyards and production facility is located in Napa area and did sustain heavy damage.

Owner, Ernie Weir, was contacted by Hamodia, but was not available for an interview as he was overwhelmed with testing the operability of his company’s equipment in the wake of the blazes.

A report by J., a Jewish media outlet covering Northern California, quoted Mr. Weir as saying that he and all staff members were safe, but that one of the major fires had burned much of the agricultural equipment, vegetation, and some structures in his winery.

“What this all will mean for vintage 2017 has yet to be determined,” he said. However, Mr. Weir expressed optimism that the company, which was founded in 1979, would be able to recover from damage and rebuild.

The Napa and Sonoma areas are home to many Jews, although the vast majority of them are unaffiliated.

Rabbi Mendel Wolovsky, director of Chabad of Sonoma, based in the City of Santa Rosa, awoke at 3 a.m. last Monday to see the fires raging uncomfortably close to his home.

“We saw them burning from two directions. We drove to a town further west and stayed there until about noon the next day when it was safe to return,” he told Hamodia.

A week later, as the fires still were burning, Rabbi Wolovsky said that smoke and ash were still creating a gray sky and filling the air with particles. People in the area were still being advised to stay indoors and to wear masks when leaving their homes.

He has spent much of his time over the last few days checking up on families who have been the hardest hit.

“Five families that we know have lost their homes,” he said. “The fires were so bad that they could not even try to save individual homes, so they lost everything.”

Many more who live in mandatory evacuation areas were still in shelters or other temporary quarter as of early this week.

“At first it was really a matter of sakanas nefashos; we started calling people we knew who lived near the fires to make sure they had a place to go,” he said. “A bunch of people lost their tefillin and someone offered to sponsor new pairs for them, and to order new mezuzos for when they have a new home to put them on, b’ezras Hashem. We just hope that this all ends very soon and that we are able to rebuild what we have lost and to make it even better than it was before.”