14 People Hurt, 1 Critically, in Boro Park Apartment Building Fire

NEW YORK (AP) -

Monday, October 16, 2017

The Fire Department of New York says that 14 people have been injured, one of the critically, in a Boro Park apartment building fire.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. Monday and it the fire quickly engulfed three floors of the four-story building at 1225 49th Street. It started on the second floor and spread upward.

About 135 firefighters were there, and they got it under control in about 90 minutes.

The 13 other patients, including four firefighters, were all in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.