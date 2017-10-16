Bnei Brak to Grow in Population, Size

YERUSHALAYIM -

An aerial view of Bnei Brak. (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)

Crowded as it is, Bnei Brak is set to grow significantly, after the Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area Planning Board approved a development plan that will add 10,000 new housing units to the city. Along with the homes, approximately 1.5 million square meters of space will be developed for business and industry, and 200 dunams will be allocated for open space.

Two thousand of those new homes will be built in a new neighborhood in one of the few areas of Bnei Brak with open spaces, located near Yarkon Park. The others will be built on lots that are currently undeveloped throughout the town, as well as part of urban renewal projects. Unlike other cities, Bnei Brak has a limited supply of land – with a total of 7,800 dunams. The city’s current population is 185,000. The plan will see the population of Bnei Brak grow to 230,000 in the next decade.

Along with the homes, the Planning Board allocated space for schools and community centers. Taking into account Bnei Brak’s unique needs and its crowded footprint, the Board said that it saw the development plan as an opportunity to “integrate public institutions, residences and businesses in a unique mix” that will “enhance its economic growth and status as the premier chareidi city in Israel.”