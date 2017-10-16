Average Israeli Salary Climbs to Near NIS 10,000

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, October 16, 2017 at 2:26 am |

The average salary for Israeli workers in October was NIS 9,875, the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) said in its latest report. The report shows that salaries for Israeli workers have been growing at a healthy clip this year, in real terms. In the period May-July 2017, the months for which the most recent figures were available, salaries rose 2.7 percent for Israeli workers. Between February and April, salaries had risen 4.2 percent.

The biggest “winners” during the period were construction workers, who saw their salaries climb 7.8 percent in the May-July 2017 period over the amount they had earned previously. During the February-April period, their salaries had risen 7.2 percent. Workers in communication and media saw a 7-percent salary increase, after a 5.9-percent increase in February-April. “Losers” included workers in finance, who saw their salaries fall 5.6 percent in May-July 2017 on average.

Not including finance workers, the average Israeli earned NIS 10,710 in October, the CBS report said. Workers in the finance industry accounted for 2.9 percent of all Israeli workers, and they earned an average of NIS 17,521 in October. Government workers number 676,100, 18.6 percent of all Israeli workers, and they earned on average NIS 11,036 per month, the report added.