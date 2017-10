Sunday, October 15, 2017 at 5:15 am |

The seudah near the kever of the Chasam Sofer, on Motzoei Shabbos. (Hamodia)

Motzoei Shabbos and Sunday, 25 Tishrei, marked the 178th yahrtzeit of the Chasam Sofer, zt”l.

His tziyun in the city of Pressburg (today Bratislava, capital of Slovakia) was visited by thousands of Yidden from all over Europe and Eretz Yisrael. Many communities the world over commemorated the yahrtzeit with seudos and drashos on the works of the Chasam Sofer.