Sunday, October 15, 2017 at 7:57 am |

Tefillos at the kever of the Kedushas Levi, in Berditchev, Ukraine, on Sunday. (Chadashot24)

The yahrtzeit of Harav Levi Yitzchak of Berditchev, zy”a, was commemorated on Motzoei Shabbos, 25 Tishrei. Many groups traveled to his tziyun in Berditchev, Ukraine, to daven, while many yahrtzeit seudos were held around the world.

The entrance to the Ohel of the kever of the Kedushas Levi. (Chadashot24)