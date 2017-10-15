Business Briefs – October 15, 2017

Sunday, October 15, 2017 at 10:28 pm |

Social Security Recipients Will See 2 Percent Boost in 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) – It’s the biggest increase in Social Security benefits since 2012. But the annual cost-of-living adjustment announced Friday still only amounts to about $25 a month. The 2 percent increase affects millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees, about one in five Americans.

Storms Surge and U.S. Retail Sales Surge; Most in 2 ½ Years

WASHINGTON (AP) – Americans increased their spending at retailers last month by the most in two and a half years, driven by strong auto sales as residents of hurricane-hit areas replace destroyed cars. The Commerce Department says retail sales rose 1.6 percent in September, after slipping 0.1 percent in August.

Boeing and Airbus Sales Of Planes to Iran Safe for Now

WASHINGTON (AP) – Boeing and Airbus will benefit from President Donald Trump’s decision not to re-impose sanctions against Iran. The two companies can continue doing business with Iranian airlines that are desperate for new planes. Both have announced deals with Iranian airlines that, if finalized, could cover nearly 300 planes worth $40 billion. That represents a small fraction of business for Boeing and Airbus.

Ford Offers Repairs to Address Explorer Exhaust Gas Concerns

DETROIT (AP) – Responding to consumer concerns about exhaust fumes, Ford is offering to inspect and repair Explorer SUVs at no cost to owners. Ford maintains the vehicles are safe, but said it’s making the repairs available in response to customer concerns about exhaust odors and carbon monoxide. The automaker has sold more than 1.35 million Explorers since 2011, when the vehicle was redesigned and the exhaust problems began.

Flirtey Launches First Drone Defibrillator Service in U.S.

RENO, Nev. (AP) – A drone delivery service has announced a new partnership with a Reno-based ambulance company to send out defibrillators and other emergency equipment by air during responses to cardiac arrest.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports Drone delivery service Flirtey announced it is joining the Regional Emergency Medical Services Authority, allowing responders to send an automated external defibrillator by air in addition to an ambulance dispatch for every emergency call involving cardiac arrest.