Daily Archives: October 15, 2017

Yahrtzeit of Chasam Sofer Marked

Motzoei Shabbos and Sunday, 25 Tishrei, marked the 178th yahrtzeit of the Chasam Sofer, zt”l. His tziyun in the city of Pressburg (today Bratislava, capital of Slovakia) was visited by thousands…

Syrian Islamic State Terrorists Evacuate Raqqa City

A group of Islamic State terrorists evacuated the Syrian city of Raqqa overnight, taking civilians with them as human shields, a militia spokesman told Reuters on Sunday. The U.S.-backed Syrian…

PM Slams Police Chief Over Interrogation Leaks

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu slammed Police Chief Roni Alshich on Motzoei Shabbos after a report on Channel Two said that police were set to renew their corruption probe against Netanyahu…

IDF Faces Off Against Rioters

IDF forces faced off against rioters in the Dehaishe refugee camp, near Chevron, overnight Motzoei Shabbos. Soldiers were conducting anti-terror operations in the area when they were met with a…

