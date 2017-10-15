Politicians from North and South Korea will not hold direct talks in Russia on Monday about Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile program despite attending the same event, Russian news agencies said…
Part of the reconciliation agreement between Hamas and Fatah will see the Gaza-based terror organization hold off on “independent” attacks against Israelis in Yehudah and Shomron, a report in Arab…
The death toll from a huge truck bomb blast in Somalia’s capital rose to 53 as hospitals struggled to cope with the high number of casualties, security and medical sources…
With the chagim over, it’s back to business as usual for protesters, and hundreds came out on Motzoei Shabbos to both Petach Tikvah and north Tel Aviv – to demonstrate…
Motzoei Shabbos and Sunday, 25 Tishrei, marked the 178th yahrtzeit of the Chasam Sofer, zt”l. His tziyun in the city of Pressburg (today Bratislava, capital of Slovakia) was visited by thousands…
Authorities hope weaker winds will help more than 10,000 firefighters battle the deadliest blazes in California history, which have killed at least 40 people and destroyed thousands of structures in…
Two days after Hamas and Fatah signed a new agreement to share power in Gaza, questions on how the agreement will affect Israel are coming to the fore – including…
President Donald Trump’s hardened stance on a multinational nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers will not have much impact on global oil prices, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh…
A group of Islamic State terrorists evacuated the Syrian city of Raqqa overnight, taking civilians with them as human shields, a militia spokesman told Reuters on Sunday. The U.S.-backed Syrian…
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu slammed Police Chief Roni Alshich on Motzoei Shabbos after a report on Channel Two said that police were set to renew their corruption probe against Netanyahu…
IDF forces faced off against rioters in the Dehaishe refugee camp, near Chevron, overnight Motzoei Shabbos. Soldiers were conducting anti-terror operations in the area when they were met with a…
