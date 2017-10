ANKARA (Reuters) -

Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim. (Umit Bektas/Reuters/File Photo)

The U.S. suspension of visa services in Turkey punishes ordinary citizens and the problem must be resolved immediately, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

The U.S. embassy in Ankara said on Sunday night it was suspending non-immigrant visa services after the arrest of a locally employed U.S. consulate employee in Istanbul last week.