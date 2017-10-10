Report: N. Korean Missiles Will Be Able to Reach U.S. After Modernization

MOSCOW (Reuters) -

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in this photo released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 16. (KCNA via Reuters)

North Korea’s leadership has told Russian lawmakers that it possesses a ballistic missile with a range of 3,000 kilometers (1865 miles) that will be able to reach U.S. territory after modernization, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

Interfax cited Anton Morozov, a lawmaker and member of the lower house of parliament’s international affairs committee, who visited Pyongyang from Oct. 2-6.

North Korea aims to increase the range of its ballistic missiles to 9,000 kilometers (5600 miles), Morozov was quoted as saying. “There was no talk about the deadline (for solving this task),” he said.