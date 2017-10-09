New Light Rail Line to Be Built in Yerushalayim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, October 9, 2017 at 7:25 am |

The Yerushalayim Light Rail. (Kobi Gideon/Flash90)

A tender is set to be offered in the coming weeks for the construction of the second light rail line in Yerushalayim. The first part of the tender entails infrastructure preparation of the groundwork necessary for the construction of the line, which officials believe will cost about NIS 60 million. The entire project will cost around NIS 4 billion.

The “green line” light rail will extend from the Gilo neighborhood in southern Yerushalayim, extending some 20 kilometers through the city, with its terminus in French Hill. The line will include 36 stops. In addition, the current line (the “red line”) will be extended to Neve Yaakov and Hadassah Har Hatzofim Hospital.

Doron Neuworth, head of the Moriah Company, which is responsible for the work, said that work on the new line would begin in 2018 or 2019. “The green line will double the number of people in Yerushalayim using public transportation. People will need to drive their cars less, and will center their transportation needs on the light rail. Fewer cars on the road will help ease traffic in the center of the city,” Neuworth said.