BDE: Rebbetzin Chavah Esther Lefkowitz, A”h, Widow of Hagaon Harav Michel Yehudah Lefkowitz, Zt”l

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

On Friday, the first day of Chol Hamoed in Eretz Yisrael, Rebbetzin Chavah Esther Lefkowitz, a”h, widow of noted Rosh Yeshivah Hagaon Harav Michel Yehudah Lefkowitz, zt”l, was niftar in Bnei Brak’s Mayanei Hayeshuah Hospital, at the age of 98.

The illustrious Rebbetzin was born in 5679/1919, in Poland. Her parents were Harav Avraham Yitzchak Gershonowitz, Rav of Żabinka, Poland, and later, when he moved to Eretz Yisrael, he was appointed Rosh Yeshivah in Yeshivas Tifferes Zion in Bnei Brak on the instruction of the Chazon Ish, zt”l. His wife was Rebbetzin Sarah Baila, a”h.

The Chazon Ish was the shadchan of their daughter Chavah Esther with Harav Michel Yehudah. The wedding was held Lag BaOmer 5700/1940. The Chazon Ish was the unterfierer of Reb Michel Yehudah to the chuppah.

After his marriage, Reb Michel Yehudah served as a maggid shiur in Tifferes Zion.

He was later known as one of the foremost Roshei Yeshivah in Eretz Yisrael. Rebbetzin Chavah devoted her entire life to enable Reb Michel Yehudah to learn unhindered.

She was also known for her many acts of chessed.

Reb Michel Yehudah was niftar six years ago.

The Rebbetzin was hospitalized several weeks ago, and was niftar on Friday morning, surrounded by dozens of her descendants.

The levayah was held Friday afternoon to the Ponevez cemetery in Bnei Brak, where she was buried next to her husband, Reb Michel Yehudah.

She is survived by her sons: Harav Moshe Dovid, Mashgiach in Yeshivas Be’er Yaakov; Harav Avraham Yitzchak, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Beis Medrash Elyon in Bnei Brak; her daughters: Rebbetzin Tovah Korlanski, widow of Harav Binyamin Beinish, zt”l, who served as a maggid shiur in Yeshivas Ponevez; Rebbetzin Leah Elyashiv, wife of Harav Binyamin Dovid, shlita, son of Hagaon Harav Yosef Shalom Elyashiv, zt”l, and author of Yad Binyamin on many masechtos; and Rebbetzin Brocha Feiga Schwartz, wife of Harav Moshe Eliyahu, maggid shiur in Yeshivas Maor Yitzchak, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Yehi zichrah baruch.