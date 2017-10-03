Student to Get $6M After Tripping, Breaking Arm in Gym Class

Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 6:43 pm |

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A jury in New Jersey has awarded $6 million to a student who tripped over a cable and broke her arm and elbow in gym class when she was in middle school.

The judgment for Destinee Dickens, 19, came last month following a five-day trial.

In 2011, Dickens was 13 and with classmates at Union Avenue Middle School in Irvington when they were on a path leading to an athletic field. Her right shoe got caught when she attempted to leap over the cable, which was placed to prevent vehicles from driving on the field.

“I think that the jury believed this was a preventable accident,” said her lawyer, Gregg Stone. “She has developed arthritis and is unable to extend her arm,” Stone said.

“Unfortunately, Destinee was left with an injury that’s going to get progressively worse over her lifetime,” he said.

The panel reduced the award from $8 million after finding Dickens 25 percent liable for the fall.

Stone thought that was a fair assessment.

A message seeking comment from the Irvington school superintendent was not returned.