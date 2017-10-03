City Aims to Name New Town for Company: Amazon, Georgia

Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 3:07 pm |

STONECREST, Ga. (AP) - A city outside Atlanta is taking steps to create a brand new city in hopes of luring the company’s planned new corporate hub to Georgia.

The Stonecrest City Council voted 4-2 on Monday to de-annex 345 acres of land if the Seattle-based e-commerce giant picks the area for what the company calls HQ2, a corporate hub which could lead to the creation of thousands of jobs.

Stonecrest’s resolution asks the Georgia General Assembly to form the city of Amazon on the land, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Many major cities want Amazon to choose them for its expansion, but none have the branding opportunity his city is offering with plans for Amazon, Georgia, Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary said.

“How could you not want your 21st century headquarters to be located in a city named Amazon?,” he said.

The Seattle company has said it will spend more than $5 billion to build a second headquarters in North America with as many as 50,000 jobs. Amazon said it’s looking at metropolitan areas with populations of more than a million people, which have the potential to attract top technical talent.

Amazon has said it expects to make a decision next year.

Stonecrest officials plan to submit a bid for Amazon’s HQ2 by the company’s Oct. 19 deadline.

Stonecrest, which includes about 53,000 residents in southeast DeKalb County, incorporated as a city this year.