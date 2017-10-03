CBS Fires Exec Who Said She Was ‘Not Even Sympathetic’ to Republican Las Vegas Victims

Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 2:44 pm |

(New York Daily News/TNS) - A CBS executive has been fired after an inappropriate social-media comment about the victims of the Las Vegas massacre.

“If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs will ever do the right thing,” read the post, presumably referring to the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting where 20 elementary-school students were killed. “I’m actually not even sympathetic bc country music fans are often republican gun toters.”

The executive, a VP and senior counsel in strategic transactions, was fired shortly after making the post.

“This individual, who was with us for approximately one year, violated the standards of our company and is no longer an employee of CBS,” the company said in a statement.

“Her views as expressed on social media are deeply unacceptable to all of us at CBS. Our hearts go out to the victims in Las Vegas and their families.”