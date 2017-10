Monday, October 2, 2017 at 1:25 pm |

Tefillos are needed for a woman who was among the hundreds injured in the shooting attack in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Sources tell Hamodia that the woman, who lives in California and was visiting Las Vegas, was shot in the face and airlifted to a hospital, where she is in stable condition.

Please daven for the refuah sheleimah of Chana Rochel bas Sara, b’soch sh’ear cholei Yisrael.