Regional Briefs – October 2, 2017

Monday, October 2, 2017 at 7:51 pm |

Several Hurt When High Thrill Ride Slams to a Stop

DARIEN, N.Y. – Several riders were injured Saturday when the high thrill Silver Bullet ride at Darien Lake began swinging as the ride came to a stop, The Associated Press reported. The ride tilts 85 degrees while spinning the gondolas 360 degrees at a height of 54 feet.

Flushed Jumpsuit Causes $100K in Damage at Complex

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – A jumpsuit flushed down a toilet by an inmate last week caused at least $100,000 in damage to a justice complex, the Asbury Park Press reported. Pipes burst, including the main sewer line, damaging courtrooms and the sheriff’s office. Lawmakers want to make the inmate pay the costs.

Cuomo Orders State Flags to Half-Staff for Vegas Shooting

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed that flags on all state government buildings be lowered to half-staff to honor victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas from Tuesday through sunset Friday. He blamed it on “gun violence.”

NY Local Governments Urged To Double Check Census

ALBANY – The good-government group Common Cause is urging local officials to participate in a obscure federal program allowing cities and towns to double-check the federal census, The Associated Press reported. The census affects how many political representation and federal funding the state gets.