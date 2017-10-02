Are the Obamas Buying a Manhattan Condo?

Monday, October 2, 2017 at 6:49 pm |

(The Washington Post) - Former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle might be adding some Big Apple real estate to their portfolio: The New York Post is reporting that the former first couple have been spotted touring an Upper East Side condo building.

A duplex apartment at 10 Gracie Square, a prewar 43-unit building with an indoor basketball court and parking garage, went under contract recently for $10 million, and the New York Post’s Page Six column reports that “real estate insiders are speculating” that the Obamas are the buyers.

The couple’s spokesmen did not respond to requests for comment.

The Obamas also own a Georgian-style home in the Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago and an $8 million Tudor in Washington’s Kalorama area, which they bought to live in for the next two-plus years while younger daughter, Sasha, finishes high school (their elder daughter, Malia, is a freshman at Harvard).

But NYC digs make sense for the Obamas, who have ties to the city: He got his undergraduate degree from Columbia University, and the couple has been known to enjoy some of the city’s finest offerings, including shows and brunches with celebrity pals.