Regional Briefs – October 1, 2017

Sunday, October 1, 2017 at 5:26 pm |

FAA Bans Drone Flights Near Statue of Liberty

NEW YORK – The FAA on Thursday banned drone flights within 400 feet of ten national landmarks, including the Statue of Liberty, The Associated Press reported. They take effect Oct. 5. Violators may face civil penalties and criminal charges.

Rabid Deer Attacks Man, Hooking Face With Antlers

TROY, N.Y. – A rabid deer jumped a fence and attacked a man in his backyard Tuesday, nearly stabbing him in the eye with its antlers, the Albany Times-Union reported. Tony Remillard, 34, was left with a black eye and a gash. The deer fled when a neighbor drove up; it was later found dead.

NYC Council Members Take a Knee in Defiance

NEW YORK – Sixteen Democratic city council members took a knee outside City Hall Wednesday in defiance of President Trump’s call for more respect for the nation’s flag and anthem. Included were Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, Brad Lander and Jumaane Williams.

Floor Mat Mishmash Causes Accident That Injured 3

NEW YORK – A van driver who hit three pedestrians outside Penn Station Friday night said his gas pedal got stuck on a floor mat, leading the vehicle to accelerate on its own, The Associated Press reported. Police are investigating.

Woman Selling Gravestone From 1850 Receives Backlash

DELMAR, N.Y. – A woman was getting death threats for trying to sell a broken tombstone dating back to 1850, which she found while renovating her home, Spectrum News reported. Nicola Crowe contacted local historical societies, who say the person whose name is on the stone isn’t buried on Crowe’s property.