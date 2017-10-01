Minister: Bunker an Appropriate Place for Nasrallah ‘Tough Guy’ Speech

Sunday, October 1, 2017 at 7:03 am |

Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters via a screen during a rally marking Al-Quds day in Beirut’s southern suburbs, Lebanon, in June 2017. (Reuters/Aziz Taher)

YERUSHALAYIM - In a speech from his bunker somewhere in Lebanon, Hezbollah chairman Hassan Nasrallah called on Jews to leave Israel before it is “too late. I call on all those in occupied Palestine to return to the countries from which they came in order to avoid being part of the future war that their stupid government is leading them to,” Nasrallah said on the occasion of a commemorative day for Shiite Muslims, Sunday.

“The non-Zionist Jews must separate themselves from the Zionists, who are leading themselves to certain death,” Nasrallah said. “You Israelis know that most of what your government tells you about your country’s military capability is a lie. Do not allow your government to lead you on a foolish military adventure.”

Nasrallah added that Hezbollah forces had recently uncovered “Israeli spying equipment” in south Lebanon. “This equipment is a great danger to Lebanon. We will not ignore these threats to our land. If we cannot prevent these violations of international law diplomatically, we will find another way to do it. Even the Zionist enemy knows that Hezbollah is the second greatest military force in the region, so we are not making these statements out of weakness.” Nasrallah went on to blame Israel for the referendum among Iraqi Kurds for an independent state, after “Israel’s failure in the Syrian civil war and the destruction of its Islamic State allies.”

Commenting on the speech, Housing Minister Yoav Galant said that it was fitting that Nasrallah would make a “tough” speech like this from the safety of his underground bunker, from which he said to rarely emerge. “Nasrallah is a walking dead man, and if he makes another mistake and drags Lebanon into another war he will bring it back to the stone age,” Galant said on Radio 103. “There will not be a situation in which Israelis will be killed and life will go on normally in Lebanon. As far as I’m concerned, there will be no ‘kid glove’ treatment of Lebanon in the next war.”