The Voideslover Rav Harav Rottenberg, zt”.

The Boro Park community is saddened at the news of the passing of the Voideslover Rav, Harav Rottenberg, Zt”l, on Yom Kippur.

The levayah was held Motzaei Yom Kippur, and the kevurah will take place tonight in Kiryas Joel.

A more detailed tribute will follow be”H.