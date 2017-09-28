Weather Surprise: Showers on Yom Kippur?

Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 4:24 am |

A rainy day at the Kosel. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - For the first time in some years, Yom Kippur weather in Israel is expected to be cool and crisp – with none of the usual late September heat that typifies this time of year. In fact, the weather will be so cool that rain may fall in some parts of the country.

According to forecasters, temperatures will be lower than is usual for the season on Thursday, and fall further on Friday. Even cooler air will enter the region Friday night, just in time for Yom Kippur. The low temperatures will be accompanied by a low pressure system and the first storm of the fall season – which will remain comfortably offshore. Temperatures in the coastal regions will range from the mid-60s Fahrenheit to daytime highs in the low 80s, while temperatures in Yerushalayim in the evening hours could dip below 60 degrees.

With that, the periphery of the storm could bring intermittent showers to northern Israel and to coastal areas. Low temperatures will prevail on Sunday as well, with the weather turning warmer as Sukkos approaches, forecasters said.