Cashless Tolling Kicks in This Weekend at All NYC Bridges

Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 4:46 pm |

At the press conference last December announcing that MTA bridges and tolls will become a cashless system. L-R: Bill Murrow, Secretary to Governor Andrew M. Cuomo; Gov. Cuomo; MTA Chairman Tom Prendergast;

New York State Police Superintendent George Beach. (Office of Gov. Cuomo)

NEW YORK (AP) - Cashless tolling is starting this weekend for the last two New York City bridges with toll booths that still accept cash.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that cashless tolling will be implemented starting at 3 a.m. Saturday at the Bronx-Whitestone and Throgs Neck bridges.

The Democrat announced last December that cashless automated toll sensors would be installed on all MTA-operated bridges and tunnels in the New York metropolitan region by the end of 2017. Installation on the latest two bridges to get the cashless technology was completed three months ahead of schedule.

Sensors and cameras suspended over the highway read E-ZPass tags and take license plate images. Vehicles with E-ZPass tags will be automatically charged. Vehicles without E-ZPass have their license plate recorded with a bill mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle.