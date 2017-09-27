Two Soldiers Killed, Four Injured in Tank Mishap

Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 3:46 am |

Israeli soldiers stand on top of a tank (front) and an APC as they take part in an exercise in the Golan Heights. (Reuters/Baz Ratner/File Photo)

YERUSHALAYIM - Two IDF soldiers were killed when a tank they were riding in overturned overnight Tuesday, an IDF spokesperson said Wednesday. The incident occurred when the soldiers were participating in a military exercise. Four other soldiers were injured in the incident, with two in serious condition and two lightly wounded.

The mishap occurred during an exercise on the Golan Heights, as the soldiers were conducting a maneuver in conjunction with other military vehicles. The driver of the tank said that he made a wrong turn, and was blinded by the lights of the other vehicles. He tried to turn in the other direction, but by doing so he drove the tank over a drop in the road, causing it turn over.

The IDF has opened an investigation into the incident. One of the soldiers killed was an officer, as were two of the injured. The names of the soldiers have not yet been released.