Trump Will Negotiate With Dems on Health Care

Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 4:24 pm |

President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he departs the White House for Indianapolis, Wednesday. (Reuters/Carlos Barria)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he will negotiate with Democrats on health care after the latest Republican effort to pass an overhaul bill failed in the Senate.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House Wednesday, Trump says he will meet with Democrats and “see if I can get a health plan that is even better.”

The president also says he’s looking at taking executive action to make health care changes. Trump says he may sign a “major executive order” that would allow people to buy insurance across state lines.

Trump says that he’s almost certain Republicans have the votes to pass legislation to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s signature heath care law.

Trump is insisting that “we have the votes.” But he says a vote may not happen until next year.