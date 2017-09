Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 3:44 am |

Kurds celebrate to show their support for the independence referendum in Duhok, Iraq, Tuesday. (Reuters/Ari Jalal)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday warned Iraq and the Kurds against taking any steps that might destabilize the Middle East after a Kurdish independence referendum, encouraging both sides to hold talks to find a solution within the framework of a single Iraqi state.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, in the same statement, also said that while Moscow respected the Kurds’ national ambitions, it favored preserving the territorial integrity of Iraq.