Regional Briefs – September 27, 2017

Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 8:50 pm |

Army Probing West Point Grad’s Communist Postings

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – The Army is investigating a West Point graduate’s pro-Communism posts, The Associated Press reported. 2nd Lt. Spenser Rapone tweeted a selfie of his graduation in May with a handwritten message under his uniform cap stating, “Communism will win.” A Twitter photo this week shows him with a Che Guevara T-shirt.

Water Leak Shuts Elevators At World Trade Center

NEW YORK – An air conditioning leak at One World Trade Center on Tuesday sent water cascading down a stairwell and trapped a handful of people inside elevators for about two hours, The Associated Press reported. An order over the intercom to shelter in place made workers nervous.

Police Officer Shot During Car Stop Leaves Hospital

YONKERS, N.Y. – A police officer who was shot in the face when a car stop turned into a firefight Monday night left the hospital on Tuesday to cheers from fellow officers, The Associated Press reported. Yonkers Officer Kayla Maher, 26, had been shot in the jaw.

USS Saratoga Veterans Gather Upstate for Reunion

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – Navy veterans who served aboard the two aircraft carriers named after the Battles of Saratoga are gathering this week near where the Revolutionary War battles were fought 240 years ago, The Saratogian reported. More than 200 USS Saratoga veterans will attend the event.

Term-limited Christie Orders Cabinet to Plan Transition

TRENTON – Gov. Chris Christie ordered his Cabinet Tuesday to begin planning for a “helpful” transition to his successor, “no matter who wins” the Nov. 7 election, The Associated Press reported.

Lawmaker Forced by Own Law To Resign Plans Comeback

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. – A councilman forced to resign due to an ordinance he helped enact is running for his old job, The Record reported. Joseph Camilleri, 47, resigned after his son applied for a police job, running afoul of an anti-nepotism law. But the law does not prevent him from running.