Business Briefs – September 26, 2017

Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 9:22 pm |

U.S. Senators Grill SEC Chair on Disclosure of Data Breach

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. senators from both parties on Tuesday grilled the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission — the agency responsible for policing Wall Street — on its handling of a 2016 data breach that was disclosed only last week. The hack breached the SEC’s system for handling corporate filings intended for investors, known as EDGAR.

Twitter Testing 280-Character Limit

NEW YORK (AP) — Need more room to type those deep thoughts? Twitter is testing a 280-character limit, doubling the current length restriction that’s been in place since the company’s founding 11 years ago.

The test is being made available to a small subset of users and applies to languages other than Japanese, Korean, and Chinese. That’s because in those languages, Twitter notes, you can convey about double the amount of information in one character as you can in others.

The limit was created so tweets would fit in a single text message back when people used Twitter that way. But most people now use Twitter through its mobile app, where there isn’t the same technical constraint.

Ivanka Trump’s Business Ties Shrouded in Secrecy in China

SHANGHAI (AP) — The Chinese supply chains of Ivanka Trump’s brand are more opaque than ever. That raises questions about who her company is doing business with in a country where it’s hard not to bump up against the government. Among the few publicly identified companies that have previously shipped Ivanka Trump goods to the U.S., the AP found one owned by the Chinese government and another selected for special export subsidies — a possible violation by China of global fair trade rules.