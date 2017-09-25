WWII Ordnance Washes Ashore in Heavy Maria Surf

Monday, September 25, 2017 at 8:39 pm |

(AP) - Officials say an apparent piece of World War II ordnance has washed up on North Carolina’s Outer Banks amid heavy swells from Hurricane Maria lurking offshore.

The U.S. National Park Service said the unexploded device was found on Monday on a beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Avon. An explosive ordnance disposal unit from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point was headed to the site to remove the device. The park service said it’s the third time unexploded ordnance has washed ashore this year.

WITN in Greenville reports another item was found on Monday morning on Whale Head Beach elsewhere on North Carolina’s Outer Banks. Currituck County Sheriff’s Lt. Jason Banks said the Cherry Point unit determined it was a training mine, and because it wasn’t live, there was no danger to the public.