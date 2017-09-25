Regional Briefs – September 25, 2017

Monday, September 25, 2017 at 8:20 pm |

Seal With Amputated Flipper Heads to Niagara Falls Aquarium

BRIGANTINE, N.J. – A harbor seal whose rear flipper had to be amputated after being struck by a boat has recovered and headed Friday to the Aquarium of Niagara, The Associated Press reported. The injuries make it nearly impossible for the seal to survive in the wild. It joined six other seals in Niagara Falls.

Experimental Plane Makes Hard Landing; Pilot Escapes Injury

HOPEWELL, N.J. – A pilot escaped injury Sunday when his experimental aircraft made a hard landing in a soybean field, The Associated Press reported. No one else was on aboard the single-engine Aerotrike Safari plane when it went down around noon. The pilot got out of the plane by himself and was walking around.

School Districts to Serve NY-Sourced Lunches

ALBANY – Five school districts in the Southern Tier have launched a new program to bring locally sourced foods to school lunches on the second Thursday of every month, The Associated Press reported. The “New York Thursdays” includes chicken spiedies, a Friehofer’s roll, apples, milk, corn and potatoes.