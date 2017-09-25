Obama to Campaign for Democrat In Race to Succeed Christie

Monday, September 25, 2017 at 8:25 pm |

TRENTON (AP) - The campaign of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy says the man who appointed him ambassador to Germany, former president Barack Obama, will be campaigning for him in the state ahead of Election Day.

Murphy also served as finance chairman for the Democratic National Committee and as a Goldman Sachs executive.

The Republican gubernatorial candidate, Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, criticized Obama’s entrance into the campaign.

“With President Obama now charging big money to give speeches to Wall Street firms, it makes sense that he would now campaign for a Goldman Sachs Millionaire like Phil Murphy who raised millions for the same DNC that rigged the presidential election against Bernie Sanders,” said Guadagno spokeswoman Ricky Diaz. “As a working mom, Kim Guadagno knows New Jerseyans want their next governor to fight for the people on Main Street — not Wall Street — by making our state more affordable.”