Mailman Arrested After Caught Zip-Lining While on Disability

Monday, September 25, 2017 at 8:23 pm |

TRENTON (AP) - A former postal worker who had claimed a wrist injury prevented him from working posted photos of himself zip-lining and rappelling, state authorities said Monday as they announced insurance fraud and theft charges.

Robert McGeehan is accused of stealing more than $75,000 in federal workers’ compensation benefits by falsely claiming an on-the-job fall rendered him medically unfit to work as a letter carrier.

Postal service investigators said they also recorded him doing strenuous yard work, including using a chain saw and a hand saw and throwing large logs.

McGeehan, 59, injured his wrist in February 2008 when he slipped on some ice. He had arthroscopic surgery seven months later and eventually was deemed fit for light duty, but he disputed that finding and turned down several offers of less physically-demanding positions within the postal service.

To corroborate his workers’ compensation claim, McGhee has consistently submitted examination findings by his personal doctor.

McGeehan posted the vacation photos in July 2015. While traveling, authorities said he left an electronic signature on an agreement to accept risks and waive liabilities for certain activities, including “zip lines, rope swings, cargo net traverses, mechanical rappels and climbing.”

He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on both counts, authorities said.