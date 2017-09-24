Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Cut 5,000 jobs, 10 Percent of Its Workforce

Sunday, September 24, 2017 at 6:47 pm |

(Los Angeles Times/TNS) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. is planning to lay off at least 5,000 employees, or about 10 percent of its workforce, according to a business media report.

Bloomberg reported Thursday that the job cuts, which will occur in the U.S. and abroad, are expected to begin before the end of the year. HP Enterprise did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Los Angeles Times.

HP Enterprise was created in 2015 as a result of Hewlett Packard Co.’s split into two companies. HP Inc. sells personal computers and printers; HP Enterprise focuses on commercial technology services and products.

Before the split was finalized, Hewlett Packard said it would reduce its staff by 25,000 to 30,000, with most on the enterprise side of the business.

Since those cuts, HP Enterprise has continued to slim down. This month the Palo Alto, Calif., firm completed a spinoff of its software units.

HP Enterprise is led by Meg Whitman, who was reportedly being considered for the chief executive position at ride-hailing firm Uber after the resignation of co-founder Travis Kalanick. Whitman tried to quash those rumors over the summer, tweeting that there was “a lot of work still to do at HPE and I am not going anywhere.”

Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi accepted the Uber post in August.