Report: Second Terrorist in a Week Dies in Tunnel Collapse

Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 3:31 am |

A Palestinian man is lowered into a smuggling tunnel beneath the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, southern Gaza Strip, in this 2013 file photo. (Wissam Nassar/Flash90)

YERUSHALAYIM - Gaza sources said that a Hamas terror tunnel collapsed overnight. The tunnel was in the area of the Rafiach crossing. According to the report, one 24-year-old terrorist who was in the tunnel was killed. According to the 0404 new site, this was the second terror tunnel to collapse in the past week. Last Thursday, a 30-year-old terrorist was killed when a tunnel collapsed on him.

Gaza media has quoted several top Hamas terrorists as saying that Israel is behind the collapses. In several speeches, top Hamas terrorist Ismail Haniyeh has said that Israel is seeking to destroy Hamas’s tunnels. With that, he has said that Hamas’s morale is high, and that tunnel construction continues.

The IDF announced that a general closure on Yehudah, Shomron and Gaza will be in effect beginning Tuesday at midnight and continuing through the end of Rosh Hashanah and Shabbos. All permits for entry into Israel by residents of the Palestinian Authority are suspended. PA residents will only be allowed to cross checkpoints for medical emergencies and special circumstances.

Overnight Monday, security officials said they arrested 18 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.