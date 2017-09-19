More Palestinians Seek Abbas Resignation; Skeptical of Trump

Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 12:42 pm |

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. (Reuters/Eduardo Munoz)

RAMALLAH (AP) - A poll indicates that 67 percent of Palestinians are demanding the resignation of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, up five points from June, and that three-quarters believe the Trump administration isn’t serious about an Israel-Palestinian peace deal.

The survey among 1,270 Palestinians was published Tuesday, a day ahead of a Trump-Abbas meeting on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. The Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research poll had an error margin of three percentage points.

President Donald Trump said this week that his administration is “working very hard” toward a deal, but hasn’t publicly supported establishing a Palestinian state alongside Israel or offered another path forward.

Tuesday’s poll says 52 percent of Palestinians still support a two-state solution, but 57 percent say it’s no longer feasible because of Israeli settlement expansion.