כ"ח אלול תשע"ז
| Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Community
New Rabbi Installed in Strasbourg, France
Rabbi Avraham Weill was inducted as the Rav of Strasbourg and the Lower Rhine region of France in a recent ceremony attended by Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, president of the Conference of European Rabbis, Rabbanim and
Dayanim
from across Europe and Eretz Yisrael, and representatives of the French local and national government. (Claude Truong-Ngoc)