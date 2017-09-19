Long Island Gets Ready for Storm Jose

Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 3:14 pm |

Emergency vehicles prepared for Hurricane Jose on Long Island. (Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

DIX HILLS, N.Y. (AP) - National Guard members, emergency equipment and supplies are ready on Long Island in case tropical-storm conditions occur there.

Hurricane Jose was about 300 miles southeast of New York City Tuesday afternoon and is expected to swing well east of Long Island. But state officials are still keeping an eye on potentially windy conditions in eastern Suffolk County.

A rescue vehicle (Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the deployment of 100 members of the National Guard, 13 members of the New York Task Force-2 Urban Search and Rescue Team, and 24 high-axle vehicles.

PSEG Long Island has bolstered its ranks with out-of-state crews to help work on any power outages and downed trees.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo greeting National Guard members in Dix Hills, Long Island, on Tuesday. (Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

Cuomo said efforts have been made to improve communication following Superstorm Sandy. But he said says it’s better to “err on the side of caution” amid unpredictable weather patterns. He said people should prepare their property and “use common sense” — and, if the storm gets bad, “just stay home.”