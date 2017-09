Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 7:05 am |

An IDF soldier walks past a Patriot missile defense battery positioned on the Carmel Mt. in northern Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) - Israel shot down a pilotless aircraft that tried to enter its airspace at its Golan Heights frontier with Syria on Tuesday, the IDF said.

According to the IDF spokesperson, a Patriot missile downed the drone, which likely entered Israeli airspace from Syria.

No injuries or damage were reported, b’chasdei Shamayim.

The incident is currently under investigation.