Court Aides Charged With Making NYC Law Dep’t Employees Pay for Free Documents

Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 4:29 pm |

NEW YORK (AP) - Two clerks at the New York state Supreme Court are facing charges after officials say they charged people for access to free documents.

The State Office of Court Administration says 34-year-old Triston Baptiste and 48-year-old David Washington have been charged with official misconduct after their arrest Thursday. According to a complaint, Washington told a City Law Department attorney he would have to pay $820 for photocopies. Law Department employees are exempt from copying fees.

Investigators say Baptiste accepted payments totaling $1,180 from undercover agents.

Members of the public are supposed to make their own copies for 25 cents a page. Baptiste and Washington were not allowed to do this as court aides.

A call to Baptiste’s attorney was not returned. Washington’s lawyer declined to comment.