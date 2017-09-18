Israeli Consulate in NYC Closed After Receiving White Powder

Monday, September 18, 2017 at 5:40 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - The Israeli consulate in New York City was under lockdown for the second time in four days after another envelope containing white powder and a death threat against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was delivered to the building on Monday.

The incident occurred shortly after PM Netanyahu concluded a meeting with President Donald Trump and returned to his hotel room in the city.

Employees at the consulate were ordered to remain on the premises until the envelope was inspected by an NYPD sapper.

Last Friday, an envelope with white powder and a death threat in English came to the consulate, which was closed down then too. After it was determined that the powder was harmless, the building was reopened for normal business.