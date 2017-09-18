Armon Hanatziv Attackers Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison

Monday, September 18, 2017 at 11:35 am |

YERUSHALAYIM - Two Palestinian terrorists were sentenced on Monday to 18 years in prison for attempted murder in the stabbing of two elderly Jewish women in Yerushalayim last year.

In the attack, which occurred on May 10, 2016, in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood in the capital, the two teenagers set upon a group of five elderly Israelis while they were walking in an area called the Peace Forest. The masked assailants used knives and a wooden axe handle in the assault. A third terrorist who abetted the attack received a 25-month sentence for conspiracy to commit a crime and obstruction of justice.

The victims, aged 82 and 86, were hospitalized in moderate condition. One of the women was a Holocaust survivor.

The three men came from the eastern Yerushalayim neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber and were minors at the time.

The incident was fully premeditated, according to the indictment, which described months of planning through messages they exchanged through a social media network.

The three had conspired to carry out another attack after that, but were tracked down and apprehended by police before they could do so.