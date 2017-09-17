Three State Lawmakers Make Move for NYC Council

Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 7:34 pm |

ALBANY (AP) - Three state lawmakers are closer to making a move to the New York City Council, opening up vacancies in the Assembly and Senate.

State Sen. Ruben Diaz Sr. and Assemblyman Mark Gjonaj, both of the Bronx, and Assemblyman Francisco Moya of Brooklyn, all won Democratic primary elections for City Council last Tuesday. Moya does not face any general election opposition and the other two are expected to win in November in heavily Democratic districts. If that happens, they will be replaced in a special election.

It might seem odd to give up a state post for local government, but in addition to skipping out on the commute to Albany, councilmen make a lot more than their colleagues in the state Capitol: $148,000, compared to the base legislative salary of $79,500.