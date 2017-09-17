Regional Briefs – September 17, 2017

Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 7:31 pm |

24-foot Wooden Sculpture Unveiled in Historic Village

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. – A 24-foot-long canoe sculpture depicting a scene from the Colonial America era was unveiled Thursday in the upstate village where bloody 18th-century battles were fought, the Post-Star reported. The sculpture is made from an eastern white pine tree depicts five Indians paddling a canoe.

Working Families Party Racks Up Primary Wins

ALBANY – New York’s leftist Working Families Party is celebrating 28 victories in last week’s primaries, The Associated Press reported. They focused more attention this year on local races for town boards, city councils and county legislatures. In November they’ll have 145 candidates on the ballot.

Saratoga Marks 240th Anniversary of Pivotal Battle

STILLWATER, N.Y. – The 240th anniversary of the Battles of Saratoga that changed the American Revolution was commemorated Saturday and Sunday, The Associated Press reported. Re-enactors portrayed military campaign life during the late 18th century.

$10,000 Worth of Baby Formula Stolen From Walmart

CORTLAND, N.Y. – Three men were caught on security camera stealing $10,000 worth of powdered baby formula from three Walmart stores, The Associated Press reported. Baby formula is a high-theft item because it’s expensive. Some retailers keep it locked up.