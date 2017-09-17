Police: Second Man Arrested Over London Train Attack

Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 4:19 am |

Police officers stand behind cordon tape near a property that was searched after a man was arrested in connection with an explosion on a London Underground train, in Sunbury-on-Thames, Sept. 16. (Reuters/Peter Nicholls)

LONDON (Reuters) - A second man has been arrested over Friday’s bomb attack on a London Underground train that injured 30 people, police said.

The 21-year-old man was arrested in the west London suburb of Hounslow just before midnight on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police force said in a statement.

He was detained under Britain’s Terrorism Act and taken to a south London police station, the force added.

Earlier on Saturday, British police arrested an 18-year-old man in the port of Dover and raided a property in Sunbury, a small town outside London, as they hunted for whoever planted the device.

Hounslow is about four miles from Sunbury where police raided and searched a building on Saturday in connection with the bombing.

The homemade bomb shot flames through a packed train carriage at west London’s Parsons Green train station but apparently failed to detonate fully.