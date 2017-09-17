Netanyahu Chides Israeli Media Coverage From Abroad

Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 2:00 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (center L) and Colombia’s President Juan Manuel Santos arrive for a meeting at the presidential palace in Bogota, Colombia during a visit last week. (Reuters/Jaime Saldarriaga)

YERUSHALAYIM - Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu took another swipe at the Israeli media’s coverage of his government, this time from outside the country, as he upbraided them from the U.S. for ignoring his trip.

A video posted by PM Netanyahu claimed that the historic visit was given “zero” live coverage and “near-zero” written coverage. Why? the rhetorical question is asked. Because “They don’t want you to know.”

The prime minister had made the same complaint before his departure, but this was the first time he made it while on the trip itself. He argues that since it marks the first time in history that a sitting Israeli prime minister has gone to Argentina, Colombia and Mexico, it deserves the accolade “historic,” and much more extensive coverage at home.

In response, defenders of the media said that live coverage was a victim of an eight-hour time difference between Latin America and Israel, and that Israelis were not sufficiently interested to watch their favorite prime minister in the early hours of the morning.

Moav Vardi, a Channel 10 correspondent, rejected the allegation of non-coverage. He posted a message saying that he did cover the visit, and that the office of the PM sent him a thank-you message for it. Vardi dismissed the “they don’t want you to know” line as “cynical.”