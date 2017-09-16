BDE: Rebbetzin Chanah Wosner, A”h, Widow of the Shevet HaLevi

Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 8:04 pm |

YERUSHALAYIM - Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

On Leil Shabbos, Rebbetzin Chanah Yuta Wosner, a”h, the widow of Hagaon Harav Shmuel Halevi Wosner, zt”l, was niftar in Bnei Brak’s Mayanei Hayeshuah Hospital.

Rebbetzin Chanah was born in Tzefas 95 years ago; her birthday was marked this week. Her parents were Harav Aharon Dovid and Sheindel Brocha Kohn. Her elder brother was the previous Toldos Aharon Rebbe, Harav Avraham Yitzchak Kohn, zy”a.

She was first married to Harav Dovid Yehudah Freund, zt”l, Rav of Sasragen. After his petirah, she married Harav Yaakov Shemaryah Deutsch, zt”l, Rav of Chug Chasam Sofer in Petach Tivkah.

The first wife of Harav Wosner, Rebbetzin Rivkah, a”h, was niftar in Teves 5776/1996. Close to 15 years ago, Harav Wosner married Rebbetzin Chanah. She supported him through his later years. Harav Wosner was niftar on the first night of Pesach in 5775/2015.

Her levayah was held late Motzoei Shabbos from the home of Harav Wosner, zt”l, in Bnei Brak’s Zichron Meir neighborhood.

At the levayah in Bnei Brak, the first maspid was Harav Chaim Leib Deutsch, son of her husband Harav Yaakov Shemaryah Deutsch, zt”l. Harav Chaim Meir Wosner spoke of her devotion to his father, especially in his last years. Harav Avraham Yaakov Itzkowitz, son-in-law of the Shevet HaLevi, asked mechilah on behalf of the family. The Makava Rav, shlita, who is the older brother of her son-in-law, was also maspid.

The levayah continued to Yerushalayim, where she was buried on Har Hazeisim.

She is survived by her only daughter (from her first zivug), Rebbetzin Sheindel Lemberger, the widow of Harav Menachem Mendel Lemberger, zt”l, Rav of Makava in Yerushalayim.

Yehi zichrah baruch.